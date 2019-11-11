Nigeria: Eid-El-Maulud... Eid-El-Maulud... Governors, Others Preach Love, Peace, Tolerance

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to remain prayerful for the sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country.

In a goodwill message, Ugwuanyi felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, noting that the Islamic event was remarkable and reinvigorates the virtues of faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance, charity and peaceful co-existence, which are the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The governor, therefore, stressed that Nigerians' collective faith in God and sustained prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country, remain the ultimate goal for the full realisation of the nation's founding fathers' dreams and aspirations.

He wished all Nigerians a peaceful and pleasant celebration.

Okowa Calls for Prayers, Unity among Nigerians

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for unity among Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic backgrounds, to enable the country to surmount its challenges.

He made the call while congratulating Muslims on the occasion of the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Okowa, who made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, yesterday in Asaba, urged Muslims to pray particularly for peaceful and united Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace and unity in the country, saying that the country could only develop and surmount its challenges when it was peaceful and united.

The governor advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the challenges bedevilling the country and to share with one another, whatever means of sustenance they had, to spread the virtues of peace, love and charity which Holy Prophet represented.

"It is a clarion call on all adherents of Islamic faith to rededicate themselves to upholding the admonitions of the Holy Qur'an in their personal lives and in their relationships with others," he said.

Ayade Preaches Peace, Togetherness

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has urged the Muslim faithful to use the period of Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebration to show love to one another and imbibe the virtues of perseverance and tolerance.

Ayade in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said Muslims should always emulate and promote the virtues of Prophet Muhammed which include honesty, kindness and peaceful co-existence.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah, the governor said the birthday of the Holy Prophet should inspire all Muslims to renew their belief in the Almighty Allah and Nigeria,starting from Cross River State.

"We all know that Prophet Muhammed preached and lived for peace as a revered and widely followed Prophet Allah, his quality of honesty and perseverance, should be a lesson for all Muslims to imbibe, especially on his birthday," the governor said.

Emulate Prophet Muhammad, Bauchi Gov Urges Muslims

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has enjoined indiegenes of the state irrespective of their religious beliefs to imbibe and put into practice, the virtues of peace and honesty.

The governor in his message to the people of the state on the occasion of the 2019 Maulud celebration yesterday, recalled that Prophet Muhammad had throughout his lifetime preached peace, honesty, love for one another and the fear of Allah.

While emphasising the importance of the occasion towards portraying the exemplary behaviour of Prophet Muhammad, the governor said it is expected of Muslim ummah to emulate the noble characteristics of Prophet, who lived a peaceful life, preached peaceful co-existence among and between his followers and the adherents of other beliefs.

He congratulated the Muslim community on the Maulud Festivity, and charged them to use the period for thoughtful stock taking of their routine and spiritual performances in the last one year and pray to Almighty Allah for better and prosperous years ahead.

The governor who participated in a special Zikir organised by Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation for the celebration of the Maulud at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, expressed delight for the large turnout of people at the occasion.

He appealed to those celebrating the Maulud to observe the traffic regulations, in order to avoid accidents on the roads in view of the fact that occasions like this are normally characterised by high traffic flow.

Obaseki Felicitates with Muslims

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Muslims to emulate the good morals, and teachings of tolerance of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

In a statement, Obaseki urged Muslim faithful to continue to show love and good neighbourliness espoused in Islam as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

He urged them to commit themselves to the teachings of the prophet not just as a matter of religious obligation but a means to promote peaceful living in a multicultural society.

According to the governor, "I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Edo State and across Nigeria on this day set aside to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W)."

He added, "This occasion, once again, reminds us all of the virtues of the Prophet, which we should emulate in advancing love, peace and progress of the state and country. Muslims constitute a major force for peace and progress wherever they may be, and we are glad that our Muslim brothers and sisters have been an integral part of our march to development in Edo State."

Nasarawa Gov Calls for Renewed Commitment to Multi-religious Harmony

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called on Muslim faithful in Nasarawa State to renew their commitment to religious harmony and values of peaceful co-existence as they celebrate this year's Eid-el-Maulud.

The governor stated this in his Eid-el-Maulud message signed by his Director General of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai, and issued to THISDAY yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Sule therefore reaffirmed that it was only religious harmony that would ensure peaceful co-existence and common development within and between the individual religions which people profess in the state.

He continued that equitable development as well as political and national stability can only be guaranteed when people in the state, and indeed Nigeria; which consists of diverse religious adherents, come together and commit to embrace dialogue-generated enhancement of mutual understanding and empathy as well as the sharing of the best values of the different religions.

He consequently reminded Muslims that all of mankind come from Adam and Eve, therefore no human being has superiority over another human being except by piety and good action.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a fulfilling Eid-el-Maulud, Sule urges all citizens in Nasarawa State to do no injustice to one another but embrace religious harmony and love their neighbors as themselves.

Ganduje Enjoins Muslims to Emulate Prophet Muhammad's Virtues

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the Muslim Ummah to emulate the good qualities and adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in their daily affairs.

The governor also enjoined Muslims to use the qualities and teaching of the prophet for personal and general wellbeing of the society as they celebrate the Eid Maulud.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Kano, the governor admonished that the Maulud period, during which the birth of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated, should not only be used to remember and reflect on his good virtues and teachings, but also be emulated and practiced in daily affairs and dealings with fellow human beings.

"Practicing the Prophet's qualities of compassion, fairness, justice, honesty, self-discipline, tolerance, hard work, perseverance and devotion in all our dealings is the only solution for overcoming our personal and collective problems."

He also urged Muslims to use the period to pray fervently for peace, security and rapid socio-economic development of the state and the country in general.

Pray for Peaceful Guber Poll, Dickson Urges Muslims

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on all Muslims in the state to pray for the success and peaceful conduct of the November 16 governorship election.

Dickson made the call in a statement to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eidul Maulud celebration to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Governor Dickson said the governorship election which is few days away is crucial for both Christians and Muslims residing in the state.

According to him, a peaceful election will benefit everyone in the state irrespective of religion or tribe and maintained that Bayelsa cannot be thrown into a theatre of war for an election that the people have the sovereign power to decide who wins.

While enjoining all Muslims who are duly registered to come out and vote, the governor also urged them to imbibe the virtues Prophet Muhammad stood for such as peace and unity, in order to create a favourable atmosphere for continued progress in the state.

He said, "As we celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud, I call on all Muslims to ensure that they uphold the love and tolerance this celebration signifies and also to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of our nation as a whole and Bayelsa State in particular.

"I also admonish everyone to maintain peace as we move closer to the November 16 election. We should prioritize the well being and safety of our brothers and sisters, and ensure that we do not participate in or condone any form of violence, for our own good and for that of the state."

Ortom Appreciates Benue People for Support

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has felicitated with all Muslims in Benue State and other parts of the country as Eid-el-Maulud is celebrated today.

The governor who spoke in Makurdi yesterday, assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to collaborate with security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He appreciated the people of the state and other Nigerians for the support given to his administration to surmount the security challenges which confronted the state especially in 2018.

Governor Ortom reaffirmed the commitment of the present administration to the creation of numerous economic opportunities for the people.

He enjoined Muslims to seize the opportunity presented by Eid-el-Maulud to pray for peace and unity of Benue State and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

Etsu Nupe Tasks Muslims on Virtues of Prophet Muhammad

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for peace and progress of the nation.

Abubakar made the call yesterday at his Wadata Palace, Bida, during the Maulud celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said it was not just enough to be a Muslim, "but you must also have the fear of Allah and behaving in the most acceptable manner to your fellow human beings".

"Let us revive the teachings of the prophet by preaching peace wherever we find ourselves," he said.

The Etsu Nupe also urged Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

According to the traditional ruler, "Maulud is not only for merry making, but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Almighty God to come and do".

He said that as Muslims who are sincere in their faith, "we are supposed to follow all that the Prophet of Islam preaches and teaches". He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) preached peace, love and unity "and as true followers of Islam, we should emulate the same thing so that we can enjoy blessings of God Almighty here and in the hereafter".

Abubakar urged Nigerians to continue to be tolerant and live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

He said that "peace and unity are veritable tools for national development. So, Nigerians must strive to maintain them for the nation to move forward."

He said sustained prayers would enable the nation to overcome the devilish acts threatening its peaceful coexistence.

The monarch said the two major religions in the country preached peace and unity, and as such, Nigerians should adhere and focus on how to go closer to God instead of fomenting trouble.

"Without peace and unity, socio economic development will continue to elude the country."