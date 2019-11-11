Kenya: Gor Skin Leopards in One-Side Mashemeji Derby

10 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Gor Mahia continued their dominance over AFC Leopards with a 4-1 humiliation in the Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani on Sunday.

Gislain Yikpe grabbed a brace with Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma also on target as Gor Mahia made light work of their bitter AFC Leopards in a one-sided Mashemeji derby on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Tresor Ndikumana pulled one goal back for Leopards in a contest that K'Ogalo dominated Ingwe.

This is also Steven Polack's first win in the Derby which takes Gor Mahia to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table with 18 points.

Gor Mahia Starting 11: David Mapigano, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Gislain Yikpe, Francis Afriyie

AFC Leopards Starting 11: Benjamin Ochan, Soster Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, Hansel Ochieng, Isaac Kipyegon, Eugene Mukangula, Whyvonne Isuza, Collins Shichenje, Clyde Senaji, Dennis Sikhayi, John Mark Makwata

