Nigeria: Lalong Signs MoU With Kenyan Company to Establish Tea Factor in Plateau

10 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following the visit of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong to Kenya for a peer review meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU has been signed between Plateau State Government and the Government of Kericho County in Kenya to establish a tea processing factory in Plateau.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Professor Danladi Atu, Secretary to Government of Plateau State on behalf of the State and Joes Bett, County Secretary of Kericho in Kenya and witnessed by the two Governors.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Governor's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, the document was signed after the Plateau entourage had taken a tour of the Ketepa Tea Processing and Packaging Company which is the largest tea farming company driven by farmer cooperative society in Kenya.

The statement reveals the Managing Director of the company, Albert Otochi who took the visitors through the tour explained that the company was founded by small scale farmers who are the major shareholders and determine its day to day running through the board of directors stressing, "the farmers are encouraged to cultivate tea and coffee which is then bought off them by the company and processed thereby creating employment for the host communities and boosting their economy."

Read also: Useni tasks Plateau PDP on tolerance as factional group holds meeting(Opens in a new browser tab)

However, Lalong noted that Kericho County shares a lot of similarities in weather, topography and agricultural endowments with Plateau State and stated, "We have other products that can benefit from the processing factory which can result in what could be PLATEAU TEA that will make inroads into the Nigerian market."

Other areas of collaboration, the statement added were "the possibility of training Plateau long distance runners in Kericho which has been the base of Kenya's athletics strength over the years" as well as engaging in "modern way of cattle rearing which is not only profitable but a new way of maintaining communal harmony and better utilization of scarce land resources."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
East Africa
Kenya
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.