Kenya: Indiza Wins the Lake Victoria Serena Open Title

Kampala, Uganda — Dismas Indiza clinched the 2019 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort Open title after beating Sigona Golf Club's Sujan Shah in a three-hole playoff after72 holes.

The two ended the final round of the tournament tied at 2-under par 286 leading to a playoff at the par-4 16th, the par-5 17th and the par-4 18th.

For his achievement in Uganda, Indiza took home Sh153,000 and claimed maximum Road to Magical Kenya Open 2020 ranking points (50) to top the ranking with a total of 240.6 points.

This marks the fifth time, this season, that a Safari Tour tournament has been won by a different player; marking a departure from last season where Greg Snow dominated the top spot on the podium.

On his part, Shah recorded his best finish at a Safari Tour tournament; picking up Sh102,000 in prize money and 48 Road to Magical Kenya Open 2020 ranking points to see him rise to 18th place up from 31st in the last round.

At the 16th, Indiza held par as Shah recorded a double bogey. And so, it was advantage Indiza, At the 17th, Indiza made birdie, extending his lead, while Shah held his nerve for par.

At the final hole of the playoff, Indiza holed a double bogey, setting up a nervy ending, but was relieved to see Shah record a similar score effectively putting him out of contention.

Earlier in the day, Indiza had recovered from a disappointing third day to post a round of 1-under par 71. He carded 37 on the first nine; having holed two birdies and having dropped three shots.

He had a better back nine, holing three birdies and dropping only one shot to card a back nine total of 34.

On his part, Sujan posted a round of 1-over par 73 - having carded a first nine score of 36 courtesy of a single birdie and a lone bogey; and a back nine score of 37 courtesy of a lone bogey at the 11th and having held par on the rest of the holes.

The victory marks Indiza's second Safari Tour Golf Series win; having picked up his maiden victory at the final leg of last season's tournament at the Karen Country Club.

Meanwhile, Nyali Golf Club's Mathew Wahome shot an impressive round of 4-under par 68 - the joint lowest score of the tournament - for a tournament score of 1-under par 287 which was enough to see him clinch third spot.

Mathew, who only made his professional career debut at the start of this season's Safari Tour series in Nyali in August, carded a total of 34 on the first nine after holing four birdies and dropping only two shots. On the back nine, he played bogey free; holing two birdies for another 34.

Kenyan players displayed a strong performance - comprising of 12 of the 20 players and finishing no worse than 15th. Action in the Safari Tour Golf Series resumes in a fortnight at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort from the 23rd to the 27th of November.