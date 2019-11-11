South Africa: Crazy Lu Dies From 'Asthma Attack' in Cambodia - Reports

Cape Town — Local rapper and former YoTV presenter Luther Yakanawa Cohen, known as Crazy Lu reportedly died on Friday.

Crazy Lu first burst onto the entertainment scene when he hosted a popular kids programme X-Attitude, and he later became a member of rap group Jozi, with Bongani Fassie, Ishmael and Da Les.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Crazy Lu's brother, Marvin Cohen, confirmed the tragic news, saying that the former rapper died from an apparent asthma attack in Cambodia, where he had been residing for several years.

He added that the family would be travelling to Cambodia on Sunday.

Former Jozi member Da Les, paid tribute to Crazy Lu on Twitter, writing: "Rest in peace brother. Very big condolence goes out to the Cohen family. Terribly sorry we couldn't connect when you were alive. Life's short."

Other celebrities to remember him on Twitter, include Riky Rick, L-Tido and Rouge.

Channel24 reached out to the Cohen family for additional comment and will update the article if more information becomes available.

Source: The Juice