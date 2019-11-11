South Africa: Hawks Seize R3 Million Worth of Dagga At 'Cannabis Dispensary' in North West

The Serious Organised Crime Unit of the Hawks on Saturday bust a drug lab with R3m worth of marijuana in Brits, North West.

This subsequently led to the arrest of a suspect, the owner of the cannabis dispensary.

"The suspect, who allegedly also sells franchises for cannabis dispensaries, is a major supplier of cannabis and related products in the country.

"The investigation aims to clamp down on the unlawful mushrooming of cannabis dispensaries around the country, which are purporting to be operating legally in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act (No. 22 of 2007)," Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said in a statement on Sunday.

The Hawks seized 500kg worth of marijuana, estimated to be worth approximately R3m, hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, various apparatus for processing, as well as oil extraction equipment and numerous other cannabis products.

The suspect will appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday for contravening the Medicine and Related Substances Act, and dealing in marijuana.

Source: News24