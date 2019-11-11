South Africa: Police Investigate a Case of Missing Person Following the Disappearance of an Elderly Man

11 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Malipsdrift outside Lebowakgomo, are investigating a case of missing person following the disappearance of a 73-year-old man, Amos Jim Nkuna from Ga-Mathabatha Village in Ga-Makgoba, who was allegedly last seen on Wednesday night, 06 November 2019.

The family of the missing man alleges they last saw him when he went to sleep at about 21:00 and only discovered that he is not at home when they woke up the following morning, 07 November 2019.

Police were alerted about this incident on Saturday, 09 November 2019, and a search operation immediately ensued. Up to so far, efforts to locate him at friends, relatives and surrounding areas were unsuccessful.

There is no information about the type of clothes he was wearing and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still being investigated.

Police are appealing to members of the community with any information that can help locate this man, to urgently contact Captain Matsobane Chuene at 082 414 3345, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.