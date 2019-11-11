South Africa: Police Investigate a Case of Missing Person Following the Disappearance of an Elderly Man

press release

The South African Police Service in Malipsdrift outside Lebowakgomo, are investigating a case of missing person following the disappearance of a 73-year-old man, Amos Jim Nkuna from Ga-Mathabatha Village in Ga-Makgoba, who was allegedly last seen on Wednesday night, 06 November 2019.

The family of the missing man alleges they last saw him when he went to sleep at about 21:00 and only discovered that he is not at home when they woke up the following morning, 07 November 2019.

Police were alerted about this incident on Saturday, 09 November 2019, and a search operation immediately ensued. Up to so far, efforts to locate him at friends, relatives and surrounding areas were unsuccessful.

There is no information about the type of clothes he was wearing and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still being investigated.

Police are appealing to members of the community with any information that can help locate this man, to urgently contact Captain Matsobane Chuene at 082 414 3345, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.