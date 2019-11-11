South Africa: Provincial Heads and Cluster Commanders Intervention Deter Crime in Mdantsane and East London

press release

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner's intervention of fighting crime in East London and Mdantsane where cluster Commanders and Provincial Heads embarked on Safer Festive Season crime operations over the weekend under the hashtag ZizojikaIzinto yielded the following results:

The team deployed at Beacon Bay arrested suspects for crimes ranging from theft, business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition assault common

Twelve (12) suspects aged between 26 and 66 years were arrested in Inyibiba, Buffalo Flats, Duncan Village and Beacon Bay.

Crime intelligence driven information led to the arrest of three male suspects aged between 26 and 46 years for possession of drugs at Leaches bay in two different shacks while two suspects were arrested for selling liquor without a licence. Three suspects aged 29, 34 and 47 were charged for possession of drugs.

lntelligence driven operation was conducted by members of the East London Flying Squad, National Intervention Unit and Crime Intelligence at Red Shacks, Litchies Bay and three suspects, one female and two males were arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs.

Tracing of wanted suspects in Mdantsane resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects.

High visibility in and around the East London CBD led to the arrest of 2 suspects for dealing in dagga and cash to the value of R1550-00 was recovered. Six males were arrested for contravention of protection order in Mdantsane, Vulindlela, Cambridge and Nyibiba respectively. A female suspect was arrested for assault GBH and contravention of protection order, house breaking and theft. Three males were arrested for assault, murder (2) attempted murder and contravention of protection order, one for rape.

Mdantsane operations conducted on 09 November between 16:00 until 04:00am on 10 November 2019 resulted in the recovery of dangerous weapons and dagga.

Mdantsane operations from 07 -09 November 2019 between 20:00 and 03:30 led to the arrest of one suspect for possession of mandrax and tik. Two suspects wanted for theft, trespassing and assault GBH were also arrested.

The Operations will continue throughout the festive season. Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga thanked all the members of the police who worked during these deployments. "We thank members of the public who continue to support and cooperate with our members. Your support and assistance will help us achieve our objectives," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.