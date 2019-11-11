South Africa: Hawks Saddened By the Passing of a Seasoned Investigator

11 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Colonel Huitbrecht Christina Stemmet (47).

The untimely passing of the our member, attached to Serious Corruption Investigation team, occurred yesterday evening at her home in West Beach at Table View.

It is alleged that two shots were fired and she was fatally wounded. The motive of the incident is the subject of an on-going investigation by the local detectives, however preliminary investigation at this stage has ruled out any links to the Hawks' investigations that she was handling.

An inquest docket has been opened to explore circumstances surrounding the death of such a seasoned and dedicated officer.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

