South Africa: Bonginkosi Madikizela Pulls Out of DA Leadership Race

11 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa and Tshidi Madia

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the race for interim federal leader of the party.

The DA's presiding officer, Désirée Van Der Walt, confirmed this to News24 on Monday.

"We have two candidates remaining for the position. Bongi has pulled out," she said.

Madikizela confirmed his resignation to News24 saying he was too busy with by-elections in the Western Cape to contest for the top position.

"After a number of considerations and speaking to some leaders, I decided its best for me to withdraw. Leaders felt there was still a lot to be done in my own province. If there is enough reason for me to consider becoming a national leader, maybe I should do it for May next year," he told News24.

This leaves current parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and newly-elected chairperson of the members of provincial legislature network, Makashule Gana, in the race.

The DA will hold a federal council meeting over the weekend to elect an interim leader and interim chairperson.

Last month, former federal leader Mmusi Maimane and ex-federal chair Athol Trollip announced their resignations from their positions.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also resigned from the party days earlier.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

