Nigeria: Why I Declared Free Education in Oyo - Seyi Makinde

11 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, said his decision to declare free education in the state was in recognition of the huge part that education had played in his successes in life.

Making reference to his humble background, which involved him selling bread by the gate of Adeoyo state hospital, Ibadan for his first 13 years in Makinde held that only by being educated did he make headway in life.

Makinde, who spoke during the 80th thanksgiving service of his mother, Mrs Abigael Makinde, at St Paul Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, on Sunday, said he also wanted residents of the state to gain the benefits of being educated hence his declaration of free education.

He, therefore, urged parents to be much concerned about the education of their children or wards.

"For the first 13 years of my life, where we lived was not more than five minutes to where we are now. My mum was a Telephone Operator in the state secretariat. At Adeoyo State Hospital here, I and my brother Muyiwa also used to help her sell bread by the gate of Adeoyo State Hospital.

"What can propel a child who used to live some five minutes away from here [Yemetu] to become a Governor of Oyo state is education. And that is why we have declared that free and qualitative education has come to stay in Oyo state," Makinde said.

Speaking further, he decried that some persons were hell-bent on sabotaging his efforts to sabotage his governance.

Makinde said these efforts to frustrate government's efforts was epitomised in some residents who continue to intentionally dispose their waste on medians and other unauthorized places.

"Once again, I thank the good people of Oyo State for your unalloyed support for this administration. Some people don't want this government to succeed.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.