Ethiopia: Melinda Gates to Visit Ethiopia, Scheduled to Meet PM Abiy, President Sahle-Work

Melinda Gates will discuss the foundation's continued partnership to support Ethiopia's progress against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will arrive in Ethiopia today on a learning trip. She is expected to meet with Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and President, Sahle-Work Zewde.

As part of the visit, Melinda Gates will also meet with Gates Foundation partners and advocates to build a deeper understanding of gender equality issues in the country. "Melinda will see the work of partners helping to address systemic gender biases and create more opportunities for women and girls to prosper," a statement from the Foundation said.

During her meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Melinda Gates will discuss the foundation's continued partnership to support Ethiopia's progress against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "She will reinforce the importance of ensuring investments around human capital that benefit women and girls and help to reduce inequality in Ethiopia."

Ms Gates will also meet with President Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss the need for continued efforts to prioritize women and children for national development. They will reflect on the country's progress and highlight the opportunity for further collaboration and partnerships to make equality a reality.

This is the third visit to Ethiopia by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's leadership this year. In March, Bill Gates addressed the African Union and met with the Prime Minister. And in June, the foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, met with President Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss the foundation's work in Ethiopia.

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a key partner in supporting development priorities in Ethiopia. Since making its first grant in the country in 2000 and opening an office in Addis Abeba in 2012," The statement from the Foundation further said, adding, "the foundation has partnered with donors, government, the private sector, and civil society to enable Ethiopians live healthy and productive lives."

currently, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is working with more than 135 partners "to improve agricultural productivity and ensure life-saving health and nutrition interventions reach many more Ethiopians." AS