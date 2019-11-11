Ethiopia: ENM Acquires License From Nebe

opinion

The Ethiopian National Movement (ENM) - one of the opposition parties in the country, which applied for the registration to be a legally recognized party by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) - has finally acquired its registration license earlier this week.

Following the registration process, the leaders of the party called a press conference at the offices of the party, which is located around Arat Kilo, to clarify the process of the registration and reflect on different current affairs of the party.

"According to the proclamation, the board is expected to reply to the request of registration within three months of our request. Due to the political phenomena in the country we waited patiently for the response of the board and finally, our patience bore fruit and were able to acquire our registration license," Yilikal Getnet, chairman of the party told The Reporter during the press briefing.

Apart from this, the chairman also commented on various issues including the current political affairs of the country, the upcoming general election, on the question of Addis Ababa, and the recent atrocities in different parts of the country.

Regarding the current political situations of the country, the party stated that the government is not undertaking all the necessary measures to protect the peace and security of citizens. Hence, it asks the government to act swiftly before they get out of control and to bring the perpetrators to the court of justice.

Concerning the upcoming general election, the party expressed its concern that the situation in the country does not allow to conduct a peaceful and fair election. Therefore, it suggests the postponement of the election and to focus on creating an even field for all payers and building and strengthening institutions.

"Even though we are suggesting such preconditions before the election, that doesn't mean that we are not going to participate in the election, if the government overlooks our concerns," the chairman told The Reporter.

The chairman further stated that his party would work tirelessly to grant the residents of Addis Ababa fulfill its self-administration right and continue as the symbol of unity of all Ethiopians.

Finally, the chairman expressed its concern over the recent chaos in different parts of the country, especially in Oromia, Dire Dawa and Harar and warned that if the concerned body does not take a swift action on this national security issues the problem might escalate to a higher level which could pause existential threat, the chairman said.