Nigeria: Data Cost Reduction - NCC Writes to Pantami Over Ultimatum

11 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC] has written to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami over the five day ultimatum issued by the Federal Government on stoppage of "data depletion" and reduction of data cost.

Dr Pantami had, on November 5, directed the NCC to force the operators to reduce the cost of data and stop illegal data depletion in five days.

But the operators said the directive was insensitive and dictatorial and one that would be difficult to enforce.

However, in a letter from the NCC's Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), received by the office of the Minister on the 8th of November 2019, the telecommunications regulator, told Dr Pantami of the strategies being taken to stem the tide of short changing subscribers by Mobile Network Operators.

The Commission had informed the Minister that it had issued a directive to all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) on the attendant penalties associated with Automatic Renewal and Forceful Subscription to Data and Value Added Services.

The penalties include considerable financial sanctions on the erring operator, it said.

The letter also stated that the Commission reviewed the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003 on its rule-making powers and process.

The Commission is in the process of carrying out a study on the End-of-Session Notification for Data Services and depending on the outcome, may issue a direction in accordance with the Act, the letter added.

Dr Pantami has granted an extension with the understanding that the Commission will resolve these issues within the shortest time possible.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.