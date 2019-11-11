Nigeria: Pastor Adeboye Donates N20 Million for Church Building Project in Abuja

11 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has announced a donation of N20 million for the building of the Throneroom Parish, which currently holds Service at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Adeboye made the donation during Sunday service at the parish yesterday in Abuja, declaring that the Throneroom will be a miracle centre where the barren would get the fruit of the womb and those who are stagnated in life would get accelerated promotion.

He said the parish was a beautiful church with beautiful people, saying God has inspired him to ask the congregation how many of them would invite him for lunch.

"Since I cannot follow all of you to the restaurant or to your homes, you can give me the lunch right here," he declared.

The General Overseer added that the lunch members of the congregation would offer him in cash will be used to buy the land to build the parish, which he chose to visit and worship at among over 100 churches of the RCCG in Abuja.

He prophesized that when he would visit the parish again next year, the church would have been built.

The Pastor in Charge of Throneroom Parish, Tunde Benjamins, in an interview with journalists, after the church service which lasted for two hours, said the visit by the general overseer was a divine and he believed would bring many blessings to the parish.

He urged Nigerians not to despair as Pastor Adeboye has brought a message of hope to the capital city.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Religion
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.