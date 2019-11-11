Nigeria: Google Launches New Traffic Tab in Maps

11 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — Google has launched a new Traffic tab in Google Maps in Lagos.

The Traffic tab provides bus riders with information to help them find their most efficient route, both in travel time and transport costs. Until now, Google Maps users have only been able to access information for other forms of transportation including cars, two-wheelers, BRT and ride hailing.

The Traffic tab however includes a new directions experience, which features suggested routes which may combine walking, taking a keke (marwa) or okada, danfo or BRT around Lagos.

According to Senior Product Manager, Google Maps, Jeff Albertson, clicking on the pictures will allow users to get a 360 degree view on 'Street View' to help them better understand their location.

"What we have built for Lagos is a global first for Google Maps, and a step towards helping people in many other cities where transport can be informally organized as it is in Nigeria.

"We co-designed this product with people in Lagos. It was an engaging process to start from scratch, bring diverse teams of Googlers to Lagos to interview Lagosians and local guides, and understand local needs," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

