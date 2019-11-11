Eritrea: Commemoration of 40th Anniversary of Establishment of Nuew

7 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various countries have commemorated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the National Union of Eritrean Women.

According to report, at the commemoration event held in Munich, Germany, Ms. Aster Fikadu, Chairperson of the union in Munich, indicating that the heroic feat demonstrated by Eritrean women in the struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty has special place in the history of the country, called for strengthening contribution in the new era unfolding in the region.

Congratulating the Eritrean women demonstrated in strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the nation building process, Ms. Almaz Abera, member of the executive committee of the union branch in Germany, called for reinforced contribution.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in the US cities of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Bernardino, San Diego, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas and Denver commemorated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women.

Indicating that the Eritrean women are conducting commendable contribution in all sectors, the chairpersons of the union branches in Southern US and Northern US called for strengthening participation in the national development drives.

Likewise, the Italian branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted six months activity assessment meeting on 2 and 3 November in Bologna.

The meeting was attended by the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros and representatives of the union from Italian cities of Milano, Brescia, Parma, Bologna, Pisa, Pistoia, Roma, Napoli, Teramo, Pescara and Catania.

Read the original article on Shabait.

