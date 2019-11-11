Eritrea: Meetings of YPFDJ Organizations in Diaspora

7 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — YPFDJ organizations in Italy, Germany, Sweden and France have conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

The YPFDJ organization in Milano and Bologna, Italy, conducted their annual meeting on 2 and 3 November.

According to report the participants of the meeting conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

Likewise, members of the YPFDJ organization from seven cities in Germany conducted annual meeting in the city of Korb.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Yohannes Woldu called for strengthening effort in the national development drives and take advantage of the investment opportunity in the homeland. He also gave briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the progress of the peace and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented by the chairman of the YPFDJ branch in Southern Germany and expressed readiness to boost contribution.

In the same vein, YPFDJ organizations in eleven cities of Sweden held annual congress from 1 to 3 November.

At the congress in which staff members of the Eritrean Embassy, heads and members of the YPFDJ organizations in Sweden as well as representatives of YPFDJ organizations from European countries took part and heads of national associations and Eritrean communities presented messages of solidarity.

Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab also gave briefing through telephone on the objective situation in the homeland as well as the effort being exerted to develop human capacity in congruent with economic opportunities in the country.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in France, Mr. Berket Paulos also conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Paris on the objective situation in the homeland and investment opportunity in the country.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
