Nigeria: Lesson Learnt - Stop Storing Generator, Fuels On Rooftops ― Sanwo-Olu On Balogun Fire

6 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Lagos State governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, after visiting the scene of Balogun fire incident said the takeaway is that "we should stop storing generator and fossil fuels on penthouses and rooftops."

Gov Sanwo-Olu commended responders and the public for their concerted efforts in putting the fire out.

The governor after thanking the people for their support, also solicited their assistance, property and store owners to give way to responders to do their work.

Further, the Sanwo-Olu assured that full integrity tests shall be performed on the buildings on the left and right of number 43, Martins Street that got burnt yesterday before that on it's right got ignited at the roof level.

"Plans for the regeneration of Lagos Island are already perfected and that implementation will commence next year."

"We have a masterplan for the regeneration of Lagos Island. Families who own properties on the Island must be prepared to support the government's efforts on regeneration.

"We also have abandoned skyscraper buildings like the great Insurance House we have beside the burnt building and financial houses. We have done an audit of all these buildings.

"We need to have conservations with the owners of these buildings to see how we can put them into good use. Let us sit together and look at the investment prospect."

While commensurating with the traders on the loss of their means of livelihoods, Sanwo-Olu stated that the government would conduct an enumeration of the traders, businesses and property owners in the area.

