Nigeria: Man Nabbed for Allegedly Trying to Sell 3-Year-Old Son for N5 Million

11 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly attempting to sell his three-year-old son for N5 million in Lafia, the state capital.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Mahmud Gidado Fari, said the man, Ayuba John, was arrested following a sting operation by officers of the command.

He said, "Ayuba John, who hails from Obi Local Government, arranged to sell his son for the sum of N5 million, our intelligence officers heard of the plot and commenced negotiation with the suspect who offered Solomon (the son) for sale and said he wanted the money, cash."

The commandant said after he was arrested, it was discovered that the suspect has five wives and 23 children and he was alleged to have sold one of his daughters.

The suspect allegedly confessed to have committed the crime and said it was due to the hard economic situation that he attempted to sell his son to raise money to take care of his "big family."

Fari said the suspect will soon be charged to court.

