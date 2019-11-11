Uganda: Weekend of Goals and Unrelenting Bul

A 7-1 pounding of Kyetume by in-form Onduparaka on Friday, and a five-goal thriller in KCCA's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Police the following day, lit up the weekend as the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) put one foot into match day 13.

And as has been the case lately, Bul will always respond. After their goalless act with Onduparaka last Tuesday, the same day Vipers edged Wakiso Giants to stretch the lead; Bul responded with a 3-0 dismissal of Mbarara City on Saturday to move within three points of the leaders.

A first half hat-trick by Musa Esenu headlined a commanding 45 minutes at Bugembe as Bul continued their brilliant start, now lying second to Vipers with 27 points from 13 matches. They have, however, played one more game Vipers.

In between, Onduparaka and SC Villa are reminding everyone they are around. Both thrashed Tooro United before the Onduparaka annihilated Kyetume for seven on Friday, the season's biggest win.

Villa, 4-1 winners over Tooro earlier, then edged Bright Stars thanks to a Derrick Ndahiro winner on Saturday to stay at each other's neck on 23 points in fourth and third respectively.

Onduparaka's Julius Malingumu and Jamal Malish's triples in that dismissal of Kyetume made it three hat-tricks in the league in one week.

At Lugogo, KCCA had to twice come from behind to prevail over Police as they looked to put behind their continental disappointments.

A brace from Jackson Nunda had to twice cancel out Benson Ocen and Pius Kaggwa's goals before substitute Erisa Ssekisambu scored KCCA's winner in the final quarter.

"When you are at home and you are losing, you have confidence to react," said KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, "And we did that. We are using kids, so whatever happens to them must be appreciated.

"They have confidence that even when they are down, they can react and pick the result. For me, against a very organized team, that is a positive."

KCCA's fifth victory in eight matches moved them to sixth on 16 points, a massive 14 behind leaders Vipers SC. They can, however, take solace from the four games they have in hand on the leaders. Overall, 22 goals were scored at the weekend. The league continues tomorrow.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

SATURDAY SELECTED RESULTS

Bright Stars 0-1 SC Villa

Tooro United 1-1 Proline

KCCA 3-2 Police

Bul 3-0 Mbarara City

FRIDAY RESULTS

Onduparaka 7-1 Kyetume

Wakiso Giants 2-1 Busoga United

TOMORROW, 4.30PM (UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE)

Mbarara City vs Onduparaka, 4pm

Proline vs Bright Stars, 4pm

Police vs Tooro United

Busoga United vs Maroons

Vipers vs URA

Kyetume vs Wakiso Giants