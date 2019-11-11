South Africa: Frans Steyn On Springbok Future - Let's Wait and See

11 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — Frans Steyn says he does not know what his Springbok future is.

The 32-year-old is the only South African to have won two Rugby World Cups having lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2007 under Jake White and then again in 2019 under Rassie Erasmus.

"I don't know ... I'll have to wait and see," was his response when asked by Sport24 on Monday if he would be seen in a Springbok jersey again.

The Boks have been on a five-day long trophy tour around the country that has seen them visit Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

The tour was incredibly well supported in every city with an overwhelming sense of unity evident along every route.

"It's nice seeing the country like this," Steyn said.

"I think Rassie and them have a plan to keep that (unity) in place going forward.

"I really enjoy Rassie and the coaching staff. They're honest and they know what they're doing."

Steyn has played 67 Tests for the Boks since making his debut all the way back in 2006.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

