Zimbabwe: Expose Fake Abductions, Govt Urged

Rebuild Party of Zimbabwe leader Mr Everesto Chikanga says Government should deal decisively with people who want to tarnish the country's image by faking abductions.

The call comes after a series of reports of fake abductions allegedly sponsored by the country's detractors who want to derail Government's re-engagement efforts.

Comedienne Samantha Kureya, better known as Gonyeti, who works for Bustop TV; and acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association, Peter Magombeyi recently made headlines after claiming that they had been abducted by unknown people.

In an interview with The Herald, Mr Chikanga said there was need for the Government to root out renegades bent on tarnishing the image of the country.

"It is in the best interest of our nation for the State to investigate reported cases of alleged abductions," he said.

"The nation must be constantly updated on the progress. Government should expose the fake abductions."

Mr Chikanga said there was need for all political parties to speak with one voice in condemning sanctions.

"We condemn and oppose the imposition of sanctions upon anyone in Zimbabwe," he said. "Sanctions are hurting our nation."

Mr Chikanga urged all political parties to join the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

"There is need for dialogue that helps us resolve our differences," he said.

"We must find each other so that we all speak with one voice against sanctions. Therefore, every effort must be made to bring all to dialogue. To that effect, I see POLAD as the starting point."

Mr Chikanga commended the engagements that have taken place under the banner of POLAD, which aim at coming up with lasting solutions to the problems bedevilling the nation.