Nigeria: No Crack in House of Representatives, Says Spokesman

11 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The spokesman for the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), has said there is no crack among members of the House of Representatives.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, Kalu urged the public to ignore reports in the media suggesting there is division in the house.

He said that the House led by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has no division either among the principal officers or the membership and the leadership.

"It is important to note that comparatively, since the Fifth Republic, the Ninth Assembly remains the most united house.

"Members are motivated by the leadership culture and style of the speaker which have been selfless. "It is focused on true nation-building which has been bought by the membership who have all keyed into the legislative agenda set as the road map towards the achievement of this mission," he said

According to him, one or two dissenting voices as expected may not completely be on board the mission train.

The lawmaker said that such negligible opinion would not represent the majority interest of the 9th House of Representatives

Kalu urged the public to focus on the 15 agenda of the 9th Assembly and what it represents for the people of Nigeria.

The spokesmen said that "the media is a recognised and an important partner in the nation-building task".

The parliamentarian urged the media to be mindful of encouraging peddling of baseless rumours, propaganda and other forms of information disorder.

Kalu said that beyond being the traditional source of news, "the media remains the strategic tool for national peace, unity and progress".

