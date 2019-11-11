Uganda: Kaye Stars As Ucu Win Maiden UFL Title

11 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles," is a one of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's famous quotes.

But at the Startimes Stadium yesterday, Ezra Kaye Kizito made a strong case of how goals can win you a title with a brace to guide UCU to their first Pepsi University Football League (UFL) title.

The goals pushed his tally to 14 goals from nine games having missed the opening two games.

More importantly however, it gave them a 2-1 win over St Lawrence University in what was the first finals appearance for both teams.

His first goal saw him squeeze a shot past St Lawrence goalkeeper Musa Gita at his near post to settle UCU nerves early on.

Like he had shown throughout the season the St Lawrence defenders were having a hard time containing him and he had a shot saved by Gita while he had a volleyed effort ruled out for offside.

He then punished the goalkeeper's hesitancy with another hard left footed drive to double UCU's advantage.

"We chose our moments well in the game but overall we prepared better this season and emphasized teamwork," UCU coach Jimmy Kintu said of his side's victory.

St Lawrence remained patient though and while they lacked a cutting edge finally got a goal their buildup deserved with Missi Ssemugera toe-poking home.

UCU though held on with goalkeeper Derrick Were firm while Ronald Gagganga and Eric Wadribo also impressed for the UCU side that had never gone past the quarterfinal stage before.

Winners since 2012

2019 - UCU

2018 - Kyambogo

2017 - Uganda Martyrs, Nkozi

2016 - Kampala University

2015 - MUBS

2014 - MUBS

2013 - Kampala University

2012 - Makerere University

