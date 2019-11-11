Namibia: Elephants Continue to Cause Destruction

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
7 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Stefanus Nambara

Nkurenkuru — Human-wildlife conflict remains a serious problem in Kavango West, where elephants continue to cause destruction. The marauding jumbos recently made their presence felt yet again; this time around, they ransacked a homestead at Maha village of Tondoro Constituency last weekend, causing extensive damage. It was the fourth time since 2017 that the elephants damaged the homestead belonging to Reino Katewa and his family. The elephants struck down three traditional huts, including a makeshift storage room.

"They [elephants] started in 2017 when we had one incident; in 2018, we had two incidents - and this year, it was their first time at our homestead. They come and cause damage to huts and food," said Katewa. Katewa now fears for his life and that of his family, saying they may be killed by the dangerous jumbos as they have made his home their target.

"I don't know where this is going to end because I cannot move out of my home and leave it for the elephants because they have not stopped targeting it. Since 2017, my life has been in danger because of the elephants," he fumed. He says it is difficult for him to move anywhere else, as he cannot abandon his crop fields. A makeshift structure used for church services by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin), in the same village, was also completely brought down by the animals. According to Katewa, the ministry of environment has not assisted him in any way for the past three years. In a similar incident at Yinsu village, the same animals damaged water pipes and brought down a water tank. The ministry's deputy director for the north-east regions, Apollinaris Kanyinga, said it is unfortunate that people expect compensation for all damages, which, however, in case of loss of harvested food and infrastructure damages, the current national policy on human-wildlife conflict management does not make provision for. He said the fight to minimise or prevent human-wildlife conflict is not a sole responsibility of the environment ministry, but it requires the commitment of all stakeholders.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Johannesburg Rolls Out Welcome for 2nd Africa Investment Forum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.