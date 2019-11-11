Zimbabwe: Diasporans Donate Blankets to Ingutsheni

10 November 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Patricia Sibanda

A group of Zimbabweans based in the diaspora has donated 130 blankets to Ingutsheni Hospital in Bulawayo, which is reeling from underfunding.

The initiative known as Ingutsheni Urgent Appeal (IUA) raised the funds through online platforms and collaborated with the Blessing All Around Me charity organisation.

Thandeka Khumalo, who was representing IUA, handed over the blankets to the psychiatric hospital a fortnight ago.

Khumalo thanked Zimbabweans in the diaspora for supporting the initiative.

"A big thank-you to the diaspora community, it is because of your contributions on the GoFundMe platforms, the purchase of tickets for the concert in Cape Town, South Africa and your generous transfers that made it possible for us to purchase 130 blankets for the hospital," she said.

Khumalo also thanked Waverly Blankets for supporting the initiative by selling them the blankets at prices below inflation levels.

"Thanks to Waverly that kept the prices for blankets unchanged despite the increasing costs and challenges in the country," she added.

Vongai Chimbindi, the Ingutsheni Hospital public relations officer, described the donation as a timely boost for the institution, which she said was desperate for outside help.

"We would like to thank this initiative for such a wonderful job of donating to this institution and whenever you feel like you want to donate anything please do not hesitate to do so, because we need all the help that we can get to take care of these patients," she said.

"Trust me these blankets are going to be golden to us come the winter season."

Ingutsheni, like most public health institutions in the country, suffers from lack of equipment and medicines.

The hospital has also been battling food shortages and disease outbreaks.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
