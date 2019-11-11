Uganda: Local Based Stars Make Cranes Case

11 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Mwanguhya

That the Cranes are still in the country 48 hours before their opening away continental qualifier - in part - shows how far things have improved the national team.

The country that once donned an Inter Milan set of jerseys on an international engagement will majestically arrive in Ouagadougou aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines flight tomorrow.

Uganda will then train and on Wednesday take on the hosts, Burkina Faso, in Group B's opener on the road to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mentally, at least, they will be up there knowing that immediately after that one, the black, yellow and red embroidery of a bird will be waiting to fly them home in time for Sunday's first home qualifier against Malawi.

The battle to be on that plane, meanwhile, raged on at the weekend for local based players.

No foreign based player featured in the 4-0 demolition of a North East Select side in Katakwi on Sunday in the Cranes Namutima Tour bankrolled by Nile Breweries and Airtel.

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry, preparing for his first competitive assignment since his appointment early last month, had told his players of his expectations.

"Whether it's a regional tour or training," he told them mid-last week, "I want the same commitment.

"I have told this to Fufa, to the media, and to you, that the national team is not about the best player, it's about the players for the best team."

And when the Irishman gave them a chance, the home based players grabbed it; Mustafa Kizza, Fahad Bayo, Joackim Ojeera and second half substitute Hassan Ssenyonjo scoring.

There was also a good shift at the back, from goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, captain Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Willa and John Revita.

Nicholas Kasozi, Shafiq Kagimu, Bright Anukani and Allan Kayiwa among others also pushed their case in the middle.

Of course a game against a collection of players excited enough to face the national team is hardly a yardstick to pick your best, but it certainly can pass for character search.

Not all of them will make it to that plane tomorrow, but a handful that are deemed to have given 100 per cent to McKinstry will fly Uganda Airlines.

Hassan Wasswa, one of the foreign based players, expects tough reception in Ouagadougou but is backing his team to prevail.

"We have to give our best there so that we can take care of business at Namboole," he said, "It's those points away that make you qualify."

Maximum points in Ouagadougou would be a first for the Cranes.

Uganda were in the same group with Burkina Faso when the country ended a four-decade absence ahead of the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

The Cranes lost 1-0 in Ouagadougou and drew goalless in Kampala but managed to qualify as one of the best runners up from a group that included Comoros and Botswana.

TOTAL AFCON 2021 QUALIFIERS

GROUP B: Uganda, Burkina Faso, Malawi, South Sudan

Wednesday, November 13

Burkina Faso vs Uganda Cranes - Ouagadougou

Sunday, November 17

Uganda Cranes vs Malawi Flames - Namboole

Tickets: Shs20,000 (Ordinary),

Shs50,000 (VIP) & Shs120,000 (VVIP)

Cranes Namutima Tour result

North East Select 0-4 Uganda Cranes

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Johannesburg Rolls Out Welcome for 2nd Africa Investment Forum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.