South Africa: Bringing Services Closer to People

Ekurhuleni's newly launched multi-million rand Licensing Hub is expected to bring government services closer to the people and stimulate economic activity.

"It cannot be that our people continue to travel long distances to access government services such as vehicle testing, driving license renewal and learner license testing," Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Addressing the launch of the licensing hub in Tembisa on Monday, the Minister said the hub is an integral part of the country's traffic law enforcement action agenda, which not only focuses on enforcing the law but also creating an enabling environment for motorists to comply with the law.

"The successful implementation of the action agenda is dependent on establishing a single chain of command in traffic law enforcement and service provision, which must enable a seamlessly integrated approach to interventions," the Minister said.

The hub is expected to be fully operational early next year. It will be a one stop shop comprising a motor vehicle registration authority, vehicle testing centres and drivers licence testing centres.

This facility will not only service Tembisa but will also tend to the needs of motorists from Kempton Park north, Tshwane and Johannesburg off the R21 and Olifantsfontein (R562) highways.

"The Tembisa Licensing Hubs and similar infrastructure will be an integral part of our re-imagined road safety and traffic law enforcement strategies aimed at arresting the carnage on our roads.

"The hub will ensure that infrastructure is available to ensure that vehicles on our roads are roadworthy and that drivers are licensed. Working with the city and the province, we will ensure that we clamp down on corruption, and will throw the book at those who violate the law and act in a corrupt manner," Mbalula said.

The City of Ekurhuleni has already begun work on two more licensing hubs. The Katlehong Licensing hub and Kwatsaduza Licensing Hub are both 30% complete.

"The rolling out of these hubs is a practical expression of the Khawuleza ethos that underpins the sixth administration, which requires of us to give practical expression to accelerated service delivery," the Minister said.

The Minister said his department is reviewing its service delivery model to ensure that road traffic services and law enforcement are delivered in a seamlessly integrated manner delivered through a convergence framework among the three spheres of government.

"This will find expression in the alignment of the roles and responsibilities of the spheres of government in the National Road Traffic Act of 1996. While national government is responsible for funding, provincial government responsible for management and local government responsible for daily operations, the service to the citizens must be delivered in a seamless manner," he said.

The Minister has called on all South Africans to play their part in ensuring they obey the rules of the road this festive season.