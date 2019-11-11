South Africa: The Week Ahead - Executive Scrutiny, Debates and Legislation

analysis

There are four weeks left until Parliament rises for the year. In the remaining days, lawmakers are scheduled to vote on several Bills, approve government spending, scrutinise government performance, consider statutory appointments and instruments and finalise assorted Committee Reports.

Usually the parliamentary precinct is a quiet environment on a Monday as MPs are in their constituencies. Things were different on Monday as Members and Presiding Officers welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks on the stairs of the National Assembly - the national team are on the last leg of their World Cup Trophy Tour which ends in Cape Town.

Tuesday's NA plenary sitting will run well into the evening even though the agenda is fairly routine and dotted with usual items like Members' Statements, Motions without Notice and Notices of Motion. A scheduled tribute to the Springboks Rugby Team and a condolence motion - sponsored by the leader of the EFF - for the late former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, will generate some interest.

Select Ministers in the Peace and Security Cluster will answer questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday. This will be followed by the consideration of the Standing Committee on Finance's Report on the Revised Fiscal...