Rwanda: Over 170,000 High School Candidates to Begin National Exams Tuesday

12 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

Over 119,000 Ordinary Level and 51,291 Advanced Level secondary school candidates will begin their National examination on Tuesday.

This represents an increase of 20,034 and 5,267 senior three and senior six candidates respectively, from last year.

This comes after over 200,000 candidates completed their primary leaving examinations last week.

These candidates are the second cohort to sit for national exams under the new Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) that went into force in 2015.

Speaking to The New Times, the Director-General of Rwanda Education Board (REB), Irénée Ndayambaje said that by Monday evening, all preparations had been completed to ensure the exercise is as smooth as possible.

"We did what we were required; setting the exams, training the invigilators, preparing examination centres, and the transportation of the exams to all locations. We now look forward to cooperation of the districts and security organs."

He explained that since the examinations wouldn't be the candidates' first national exam, they should be confident.

"The students should be confident enough. We believe they have been taught, and they have made revision. They should know that in a way, these exams will determine their future careers," he said.

He further explained that the marks the students get will determine the schools they will go to, and the courses they will take. Some in A' Level, others in tertiary institutions.

Speaking about the new curriculum, Ndayambaje said the exams will also offer them an opportunity to get feedback on how effective the new curriculum is.

"When we had the exam last year, we saw and learned some things. This too, will help us know what is needed, and where we should put more effort."

The exams are scheduled to last through 19th November.

