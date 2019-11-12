Nigeria: Burna Boy to Donate Proceeds From South Africa Concert to Xenophobia Victims

Photo: BurnaBoy/YouTube
Burna Boy in his new video Anybody.
11 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bamas Victoria

Afro beats artiste, Burna Boy, has said he will donate parts of the proceed from a concert he is headlining to victims of xenophobic attack.

This is coming two months after the artiste said he won't be performing in South Africa due to recent spate of xenophobic violence in the country.

On his verified twitter handle he wrote "The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. #Africansunite , it's bigger than all of us".

The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. #Africansunite , it's bigger than all of us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fpBrk4O1VG

-- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 9, 2019

Burna boy who is the headline act at 'Africa Unite' concert is expected to perform alongside Kwesta, Jidenna, and Busiswa in the last week of November 2019.

He alongside other celebrities in September spoke out against attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

"I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes... up and really performs A miracle because I don't know how they can even possibly fix this," he wrote on Twitter.

