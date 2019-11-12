Rwanda: Second Rwanda CEO Summit to Focus on Corporate Decision-Making

11 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

Top Chief Executive officers in the country are set to convene on Friday this week for the second Rwanda CEO Summit which will, among other things, evaluate trends and patterns in corporate decision making.

The summit, to be held under the theme 'Strategic Decision Making and Organizational Leadership', is organised by Karisimbi Business Partners.

To inform the summit and gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of the factors that influence success in decision making among Rwanda's leading firms, Karisimbi Business Partners conducted surveys with 75 Rwandan-based CEOs.

This research will help Rwandan business leaders better understand how different decision-making styles influence growth and effectiveness, success, and goal accomplishments in current organizations.

"Making decisions is easy. Making the right decision is hard. At any moment in any day, most Rwandan business leaders are engaged in making decisions that will shift the course of their business and have lasting impact on their organisation. But how they choose to make that decision can be just as significant as the decision itself," the summit's organisers noted.

Beyond the data collected, the summit will also feature key note speakers such as Cherno Gaye, Managing Director of Cogebanque Plc, and leadership workshops co-facilitated by AB Leadership and the John Maxwell Team.

Nick Barigye, Partner of Karisimbi Partners, said, "Last year, we were most impressed by the conversations that happened after each event. Our leaders care about their employees, and want to take next steps in improving their leadership

Now in its second year, the summit is an annual gathering for 100+ of the nation's leading CEOs, business leaders and thought leaders to network, connect, and build new partnerships. "

