Nigeria: Oscar 2020 - Another International Entry Disqualified for English Dialogue

Photo: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Handout FreibeuterFilm
A still from the film "Joy" which follows Nigerian women trafficked to sell sex in Europe.
12 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Following the disqualification of Nigeria's first-ever Oscar entry, Lionheart, last week by The Academy, another country's entry reportedly has just been disqualified.

The Austrian film, Joy, written and directed by Sudabeh Mortezai, will not compete due to Academy rules. The film chronicles Nigerian sex workers in Vienna, Austria.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy found that two-thirds of the dialogue in Joy is in English. Austria's selection committee found out about the news on Monday. The country's official language is German.

As was the case with Lionheart, the Academy says that Joy violated an Academy rule that mandates entries in the Best International Film Category must have "a predominantly non-English dialogue track." The Oscars recently changed the category name from Best Foreign Language Film to Best International Film.

On Joy's disqualification, the Academy told The Hollywood Reporter, "As we do every year, the Academy is in the process of reviewing the films submitted for the International Feature Film category to determine whether they meet our eligibility rules.

The film Joy, submitted by Austria, was just reviewed and is ineligible because only 33% of the dialogue is non-English."

Joy, like Lionheart, bowed on Netflix to U.S. audiences after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2018.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.