Rwanda: Security Agencies Step Up Fight Against Cross-Border Crime, Counterfeits

Law enforcement institutions will not tire until cross-border criminals are totally reined in.

The commitment was made Monday by officials from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) while briefing reporters about outcomes of the just-concluded "Operation Usalaama VI" in Rwanda which ran from October 30 through November 4.

The operation, which is facilitated by Interpol, saw law enforcement agencies conduct operations simultaneously in regional countries.

It targeted ports of entry, borderlines and inland areas with the objective of curbing transnational organised crimes such as smuggling of vehicles, contraband, drugs, and many others.

In Kigali, Jean Marie Twagirayezu, the Director-General of Crime Investigation at RIB, told reporters that during the course of the just-concluded operation, in Rwanda, which ran from October 30-November 4, a large number of substandard cosmetics, counterfeits, prohibited illicit brews and drugs were seized.

"In general, all that was impounded was valued at Rwf80,157,896, or $86,657. Forty-six people suspected of involvement in these illegal activities were arrested; 10 were arrested on suspicion of trading in and abusing drugs and illicit brew. 16 were arrested for bringing into the country and trading in illegal substances," Twagirayezu said.

Trade in counterfeit goods is characterised by fake branding where traders put substandard goods in the packaging of normal goods and pass them for legitimate goods. This is in addition to the selling of expired goods.

"The people who deal in such goods most often don't pay tax, and they discourage genuine investors who go through proper channels to register their products and are paying taxes".

This year's Operation Usalaama (Swahili word for security) was the sixth of its kind after the initiative was first launched in 2013 between Southern African Police Chief Operations (SARPCO) and Eastern African Police Chief Operations (EAPCO).

Officials reiterated the call for the public to understand that the war on counterfeits cannot be won by law enforcement agencies and other government departments, alone.

"This problem concerns all Rwandans. We appeal to all Rwandans to continue playing their role in efforts to curb these crimes by sharing information, on time, so that law enforcement agencies can ably and in timely manner follow up and or prevent the crimes," Twagirayezu added.

Alex Gisagara, the head of the Foods and Drugs Inspection and Safety Monitoring at the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), said they are vigilant and only issue import permits when satisfied that a product meets national safety standards.

Even after an import permit is issued, Gisagara said, later, they follow up to check whether an imported food substance or drug on the market is still good for human use and, if not, it is impounded.

"We deployed agents on all major national border crossings who vigilantly monitor what enters the country. And, with cooperation from sister countries, progress is being made. Recently, Kenya announced that there was a problem with a peanut butter brand from there and we acted and removed it from the market" he said.