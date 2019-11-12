Rwandan Strikes Silver At Athens Marathon

Félicien Muhitira is the best distance runner the country has had over the last ten years.

Rwanda's long distance runner Felicien Muhitira has won a silver medal at the 37th Athens Classic Marathon after finishing second on Sunday, in Greece.

Muhitira, 25, led the race from the off and was in command until the 600 metres mark to the line when Kenya's John Kipkorir Komen sprinted past him to strike gold.

Komen won the 42km marathon in two hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds, nine seconds ahead of Muhitira who was the only Rwandan in the race. Greek Konstantinos Gkelaouzos (2:19:02) finished third to settle for bronze.

In the women's event, home athlete Eleftheria Petroulaki was the champion after using two hours, 45 minutes and 50 seconds.

Regarded as one of the finest distance athletes has had over the last decade, Muhitira is a household name at French half-marathon race Marvejols-Mende following his third consecutive victory in July.

This year's Athens Classic attracted about 20,000 participants from across the world.

