Rwanda: Kagame in Johannesburg for AfDB Investment Forum

President Paul Kagame is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the second edition of the Africa Investment Forum hosted by the African Development Bank.

The summit is one of Africa's premier investment conference and brings together pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private investors, policymakers, private equity firms, and heads of government.

President Kagame will participate in a session titled: "Invest in African Space: Conversation with African Heads of State", in which national investment priorities will be discussed.

The panel session will also include South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo and Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário of Mozambique on a panel discussion on Investing in Africa.

The two-day Forum is dedicated to advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating the financial closure of deals.

Other discussions will highlight the need to bridge the gap between Africa's available capital and bankable projects.

The summit serves towards Rwanda's ambitions of attracting regional and international investors to take on opportunities in a number of sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, manufacturing among others.