Rwanda: Online Provisional Driving Tests Rolled Out in 18 More Districts

11 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda National Police has introduced 18 more centres for the online provisional driver's license tests

The new examination centres, which are equipped with computers, are located in the districts of Bugesera, Kayonza, Kirehe, Nyagatare, Rwamagana, Muhanga, Ruhango, Huye, Gisagara, Nyaruguru and Gicumbi.

Others are in Musanze, Rubavu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Karongi, Nyamasheke and Rusizi.

The move will save applicants for driving permits, especially those from the countryside, from commuting long distances to do the tests, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, said.

The entire country was being served by the Kigali based Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

Online platforms for driver's license tests were introduced in March this year.

The Spokesperson of Traffic and Road Safety Department, Senior Superintendent Jean Marie Vianney Ndushabandi, earlier told The New Times that the new system will not replace the old one but will rather complement it by providing quality service to many people in a short period of time.

"In the process of registration, people choose to do exams online or on paper as usual. Those who register to do the exams online go to Muhima (Metropolitan Police Headquarters) where they find computers, then follow the procedures of doing the exams in a given period of time," he added.

The examination room in Kigali accommodates over 50 people at a go.

Since the exams normally take 20 minutes, it can serve at least 150 people in just one hour.

Claude Muhizi, a resident of Kicukiro District, said the move is a demonstration of the commitment to innovate in order to ease service delivery.

"I personally pursued the test this year in July and passed. However there are many people who apply for online testing yet they have no background on using computers which in most cases affect their results," he noted.

