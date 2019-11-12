Kenya: Mzee Moi Re-Admitted in Hospital Two Days After Being Discharged

11 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Retired President Daniel arap Moi was re-admitted at the Nairobi Hospital just two days after he was discharged.

Speaking to the Daily Nation, family spokesperson Lee Njiru said the former head of state has been undergoing routine checkup since Saturday.

TIME IN HOSPITAL

On Thursday last week Njiru announced that the retired president had been allowed to go home after spending 10 days in the hospital.

Moi's medical team, led by his personal physician David Silverstein gave him a clean bill of health and said he would be monitored from his Kabarnet home, Nairobi.

"The Moi family has expressed gratitude to all those who offered prayers and sent quick recovery messages," he said hours after Moi left the hospital.

MINOR SURGERY

This is now the fourth time that the former head of state, who turned 95 years in September, has been admitted to the hospital in less than two months.

According to Njiru, Moi has recurring chest complications that affect his breathing.

In March 2018, Mzee Moi was flown to Israel following "an uncomfortable knee."

On January 27, 2017, he underwent minor surgery on the knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

