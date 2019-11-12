Ghanaian Traders Shut Down More Nigerians' Shops

Accra — Fifteen more shops belonging to Nigerians were shutdown yesterday by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) at Opera Square in Accra, bringing the number of shops to about 70.

The latest showdown is part of GUTA's plan to cripple Nigerian businesses in the nation's capital.

Nigerian businesses at the Tip Toe Lane at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle are believed to be the next in line, as it was gathered that GUTA plans to lock up the Nigerian shops in the area today.

The national president of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG), Chukwuemeka Nnaji, has advised his members to close their shops today to avoid destruction of their goods and businesses.

Meanwhile, the timely intervention of police officers and the Nigerian Mission in Ghana averted a major clash between members of GUTA and NUTAG yesterday.