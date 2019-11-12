South Africa: 'Daddy Has to Lie to the Boss Today Because the Bokke Are Coming to Delft' - Excited Dad Explains Dilemma to Son

Cheers both vocal and of another kind - erupted as the Springboks raised the Webb Ellis Cup when they passed through Delft during their trophy tour on Monday.

And one dad in particular went to extra lengths to enjoy the moment with his son.

Although they arrived an hour later than expected, faithful fans sang songs in support as they waited on the pavement at the corner of the R300 and Stellenbosch Arterial, eager to catch a glimpse of the world champions as they made their way to neighbouring Belhar.

One supporter, who will not be named as he had called in sick to see his team pass through his community, said possibly forfeiting his day's wages was a "small price to pay".

"I can't explain how excited I am. My son and I worship the Springboks," he added.

"I sat him down this morning and told him daddy doesn't condone lies, maar pappa gan vandag vir die lanie moet lieg want sy span kom Delft om [but today, daddy has to lie to his boss because his team is coming to Delft]!"

Barefoot little ones tackled each other in the sand, mimicking their Springbok heroes, as they waited for the green bus.

One little boy said he had speed and techniques similar to Cheslin Kolbe, while another claimed he was often mistaken for Siya Kolisi.

Juliet Wesbank, JJ Gothas and Gail Banies had been waiting and "chilling" on the pavement on the corner of the R300 and Stellenbosch Arterial since 09:00.

They were enjoying a few "cold ones" - produced by the Springbok sponsor, they pointed out.

"I am waiting for Siya the Great," Gothas said. "He is our first black captain and one of the best leaders we have had on the field. Look what he brought back for us, man - the World Cup!"

Among the patient spectators, who kept his eye on the R300, was nine-year-old Abrianno of Rosendal.

He would not go home until he had seen his favourite player, Tendai Mtawarira.

"I like him a lot. Hy is duidelik [He is cool]," he said.

Nazeema Rorich, 54, of Wesbank wore a green scarf to match her supporter's jersey as she waited to catch a glimpse of Eben Etzebeth.

"Ooh, ek is oor hom [I like him]. He is tall and lekker, just like my husband," she laughed.

Cape Town is the last stop on the Springboks' trophy tour.

The team will head back to their hotel after their final stint this afternoon for some well-deserved rest.

News24