Zimbabwe: Fresh Charge for Ex-Zbc Bosses

12 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Patrick Mavhura and ex-head finance, administration and human resources Benenia Shumba were yesterday back in court on a fresh charge of "corruptly concealing a transaction to a principal".

The duo has another pending corruption charge before the same court in which they allegedly siphoned more than US$340 000 in advertising revenue from the national broadcaster.

In the current matter, Mavhura, in connivance with the broadcaster's former manager administration and human resources, Stephen Kundishora, allegedly facilitated change of ownership of a vehicle from ZBC into Shumba's name.

According to the State, if a board of survey had been constituted to come up with a maximum financial return, Shumba would have paid US$11 000 for the said Mazda BT50.

The alleged crime was unearthed by the newly appointed administration, and the trio yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya, who remanded them to November 25 on $1 500 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report twice a week to the police and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They are being represented by Messrs Brighton Mufadza and Sanders Maphosa.

Prosecuting, Mrs Tinashe Makiya alleged that on August 17 last year, Shumba, well knowing that a board of survey should have been constituted, wrote a memorandum to Mavhura seeking approval to purchase the vehicle which she had been issued by the broadcaster.

Accordingly, Mavhura, the court heard, approved the purchase of the vehicle at book value of zero cost, instead of US$11 000.

It is the State's case that Mavhura, Shumba and Kundishora then wrote a letter to Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) authorising them to effect change of ownership of the vehicle from ZBC into Shumba's name.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.