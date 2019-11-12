Zimbabwe: Govt Seeks to Establish E-Classrooms

Bulawayo — Government is seeking to establish smart classrooms in primary schools to promote a sustainable computer education programme. Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela said this while addressing delegates during the Secretary's Merit Award handover ceremony at Emganwini Primary School in Bulawayo recently.

Smart classrooms are a form of computer laboratories where students have access to e-learning programmes.

The ceremony ran under the theme: "Catch them young as we strive for quality education and excellence."

The ministry partnered with FBC Bank to donate 45 laptops, a standard projector, an interactive board and a white board for the smart classroom.

The school received $10 000 prize money for development from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Mrs Thabela said Information and Communication Technology (ICT) learning is in line with the ministry's institutionalised e-learning programme in schools as a tool for effective teaching and learning.

She said digital learning will help equip learners with competency skills that will contribute to economic industrialisation and transformation.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has a mandate of preparing learners for the future and equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge that will help them operate in an increasingly competitive environment. We have thus embarked on an exercise set to promote massive embracing of digital and electronic driven teaching and learning in all our institutions," she said.

Emganwini Primary school last won the Secretary's Merit Award in 2005.