South Africa: Police Slam Senzo Meyiwa 'Cover-Up' Report, Claim Lead Investigator Is Still On the Case

The office of the national police commissioner, General Kehla Sitole, has slammed a Sunday Independent report on an alleged "cover-up" in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation as containing "myriad assumptions, untruths and innuendos".

Sitole's spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said the report had "the potential of causing unnecessary uncertainties".

The report contains all manner of accusations which include that the lead investigator in the case, Colonel Bongani Gininda, withheld a crucial statement he received in 2017 on who murdered Meyiwa.

He was gunned down at Kelly Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

Khumalo and Meyiwa were dating at the time.

Initially, it was claimed that at least two men - one of them armed - had stormed the house intending to rob its occupants. In the chaos, Meyiwa and one of the men were entangled in a struggle before the goalkeeper was shot.

"For starters, Colonel Gininda is heading a team that is re-looking cold cases in the SA Police cold case intervention programme," Naidoo said in a statement on Monday.

"Gininda is still the lead investigator of the team that is investigating the murder. He was never removed or replaced."

This as Police Minister Bheki Cele assured all and sundry the police were all over the investigation - having fanned off allegations that the docket had gone missing and now with the added pressure of AfriForum pursuing its own investigation into the murder.

Naidoo added Sitole was being kept abreast of the investigation "and is satisfied with the work that has been done so far".

A City Press report last week revealed that an audio recording existed in which a senior executive in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told a member of Meyiwa's family that the police would again question those who were in the house at the time of his murder.

"As the NPA, we suspect the shooting happened among the people who were inside the house. We need experienced police officers to go back and re-interview everyone who was in the house on the day Senzo was gunned down. We are not happy with their statements," the publication quoted the executive.

