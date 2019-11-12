Zimbabwe: Ema Fines 170

12 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has issued more than 170 tickets to offenders found either littering or using banned kaylites within two weeks of its anti-littering campaign.

EMA, on October 24, embarked on a national anti-littering campaign to promote cleanliness in the country during the rainy season.

In an interview yesterday, EMA national spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange said the campaign sought to combat the outbreak of diseases during the rainy season associated with waste mismanagement.

She said two weeks into the campaign, the agency managed to carry out inspections in areas such as Harare, Beitbridge, Chinhoyi and Kadoma, with the exercise set to spread to the rest of the country.

Ms Sidange said the agency has issued tickets to 68 litterbugs and 104 people found using kaylites in those areas.

She said the campaign involved a prosecution exercise where anyone found throwing litter in an undesignated area will be fined.

Ms Sidange said the drastic measure seeks to remind members of the public that littering was an offence.

"Within two weeks of the operation in four cities we have issued tickets for fine to 68 offenders for littering, illegal dumping and throwing litter from moving vehicles," she said.

"From the offenders, three were companies who were recorded under level five of defaulters and were fined $600.

"One of the companies was issued with an Environmental Protection Order which mandated it to a legal disposal site for dumping waste. Sixty-five offenders were individual defaulters who were fined from level one to level three. Level one defaulters pay a fine of $40 whereas those in level three pay $100."

Ms Sidange said the inspection on use and distribution of kaylites ran parallel to the campaign, with Beitbridge recording more than 70 percent defaulters found using the product.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.