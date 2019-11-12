Kenya/Libya: Polack Names Gor Mahia Squad for Libya Trip

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has named a 20-man squad for the international friendly match against Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli on Saturday.

K'Ogalo are scheduled to fly to Libya via Cairo on Tuesday morning. According to a reliable source, the friendly was initially planned for Alexandria but has been moved to Tripoli following approval of the match venue by Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Tanzanian David Mapigano as well as Harambee Stars trio of Joash Onyango, Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna will miss the trip due to national team assignments.

SQUAD

Fredrick Odhiambo, Patrick Otieno, Richdonald Bolo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Clifton Miheso, Tobais Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Geoffrey Okoth, Ernest Wendo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Gnamien Yikpe, Dickson Ambundo, Dennis Oalo, Boniface Oluoch, Bernard Ondiek, Alphonse Omija, Elvis Ronack, Boniface Omondi