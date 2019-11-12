Zimbabwe: Makandiwa Prophecy Appeal - Judgment Reserved

12 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

A Harare business couple is still pursuing its civil claim against United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife Ruth after it appealed at the Supreme Court yesterday against a High Court ruling dismissing its case.

Mr Upenyu Mashangwa and his wife Blessing early this year lost a $6,5 million civil damages claim at the High Court against the UFIC founder over what they said was a false prophecy promising them a "debt cancellation miracle".

The High Court had dismissed the case as there was no valid cause action in law.

Courts rarely intervene in disputes over religious gifts. After hearing counsel for both the Mashangwas and the church leaders, the three-judge appeal panel led by Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza reserved judgment.

Arguing the appeal for the Mashangwas, Adv Sylvester Hashiti submitted that the lower court misdirected itself in finding that fraud and fraudulent misrepresentation did not constitute a valid cause of action at law.

"There are material dispute of facts incapable of resolution on papers," said Adv Hashiti.

"It is clear that the court misdirected itself when it refused to refer the matter to trial and interrogate the issues raised against the respondents."

Adv Hashiti urged the court to quash the lower court's decision or remit the case back to the lower court for trial. Appearing for the Makandiwas, Adv Lewis Uriri said the Mashangwas lied that they received a prophecy which resulted in them losing a huge fortune to the church.

"They lied that they did what they were told to do," argued Adv Uriri.

"They lied that they lost a property in a judicial sale. They lied that they ended up closing a business as a result of the alleged falsehood.

"They lied in respect of matters that could easily be verified."

Adv Uriri said the Mashangwas never lost their property, but sold it to two different people. In their High Court application, the couple was seeking a refund of their contributions to the church, in a case they alleged fraud and defamation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.