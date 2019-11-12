Uganda: Bodies of Ugandan Traders Shot in Rwanda to Be Repatriated

11 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Urn

The bodies of two Ugandan traders who were shot by Rwandan security operatives will repatriated for decent burial on Tuesday.

John Bosco Tuheirwe and Job Ebyarishanga, both residents of Kamwezi Sub-county were shot dead by Rwandan security about 1km away from the Mpororo border post in Kamwezi Sub County on Saturday night for allegedly smuggling tobacco.

Three other Ugandans who were with the deceased including Aron Ainebyoona, Christopher Byamukama and Emmanuel Niwamanya managed to flee back to Uganda.

In a press release issued on Sunday evening, the Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police, John Bosco Kabeera, said the Ugandans were shot in self-defence when they turned violent and assaulted police officers on duty.

Prikeria Muhindo Mwiine, the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner said efforts by the government of Uganda to have bodies repatriated for decent burial are underway.

According to Muhindo, officials from Ministry of External Affairs and Rukiga District security officials on Monday had a phone conversation with Fred Mufulukye, the Rwanda's Eastern Province Governor who told them that the bodies could be released on Tuesday.

Muhindo said they were told by Mufulukye that the bodies could not be released on Monday because investigations into what exactly happened which resulted into their shooting were not yet complete.

Muhindo called for patience among the families of the deceased and said the government of Uganda was doing what it can to have the bodies repatriated. She also urged residents in the area not to harm Rwandan nationals who live in Kamwezi.

By Monday, angry residents were planning to raid cows of some Rwandan nationals in Kamwezi and slaughter them for food during the burial of the deceased.

Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda in February 2019 to purportedly expedite the construction of the single customs at Gatuna border. Rwanda advised truck drivers destined to Kigali to use Kagitumba border via Mirama Hills.

President Paul Kagame later accused Ugandan authorities of abducting Rwandan citizens and locking them up in ungazetted areas. Rwanda also accused Uganda of hosting and facilitating dissidents especially Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) which have declared war on the Kigali government. Rwanda advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda, saying it couldn't guarantee their safety.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.