Malawi: FAM Looks At Malawian Coaches As Potatoes - Mpulula

11 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Veteran and experienced coach, Leo Mpulula, has said the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) under the current president, Walter Macmillan NyamilanduManda, looks atMalawian coaches holding CAF A licences as potatoes who cannot deliver.

Mpulula was speaking to Times Group, Peter Fote, when he courted him to scrutinise the just unveiled manifesto by Nyamilandu as he vies for another term as FAM President in elections scheduled for December 14, 2019.

"We are over 50 coaches holding CAF A in Malawi but FAM under Mr Nyamilandu looks at us as potatoes who cannot deliver. They hire someone with a FAM C licence to head the Under 20 National Team with Audrey Makonyola and Christopher Nyambose as his assistance and yet the two are CAF A holders.

"It's an insult when he says today that he will develop coaches. How? He has not developed coaches for 15 years and he talks of developing them now. He kept an expatriate coach from Belgium who never produced results.

"We should thank Mr James Mwenda for helping this nation to get rid of RVG; otherwise RVG would still be here. We are all potatoes and our leaders in the coaches association are failures because they are clapping hands to mediocrity from FAM," Mpulula charged.

He was apparently referring to the hiring of Peter Mponda who holds a FAM C Licence as Head Coach for Malawi Nation Team Under 20 to be assisted by Audrey Makonyola and Christopher Nyambose who are both CAF A holders.

"Malawians should be very careful. If Nyamilandu retains the presidency, RVG may return. About roping in former players, he is simply copying what is contained in Mwenda's manifesto. He previously denied meeting former players and legends saying they have no vote at FAM elections," retorted Mpulula.

Mpulula has joined several other soccer analysts who have come out to trash Nyamilandu'scandidature at the December polls, labelling him as a failure. However, there are some Malawians who think Nyamilandu should be given another chance to govern Malawi football.

Very little is being said about the First Vice Presidency where DaudMtanthiko is battling it out against JabbarAlide but as for the Second Vice Presidency, a good number of member associations eligible to vote are talking more about the current Second Vice President, OthanielHara, as opposed to LameckKhonje who they say has failed to handle the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) and therefore cannot be entrusted with the Second Vice Presidency at FAM.

