Malawi: Oxfam Researcher Urges Experts to Narrow Rich, Poor Gap

An Oxfarm researcher for the 2015 groundbreaking study report on inequality has urged experts to narrow the inequality gap between the rich and the poor.

Professor Winford Masanjala, researcher for the 2015 study report on inequality titled 'A dangerous divide: The state of inequality in Malawi' said this in Mangochi when he made a presentation at the Economics Association of Malawi annual conference.

Masanjala challenged that among others, the establishment of free secondary education is key as it will counter rapid population growth and in turn grow the economy.

"There is need to invest heavily in child and youth development through appropriate education and health policies and programs and keep more girls in school," he said.

He also said there was need to take concrete actions to drastically reduce infant mortality rate.